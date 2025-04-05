Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of NRG Energy (LSE:0K4C) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of NRG Energy (LSE:0K4C) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.70% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is 121.45 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 65.25 GBX to a high of 172.57 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 39.70% from its latest reported closing price of 86.94 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is 30,796MM, an increase of 9.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,696 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K4C is 0.28%, an increase of 55.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 235,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 12,216K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,344K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4C by 82.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,366K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,541K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4C by 5.01% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 5,943K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,670K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K4C by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,786K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,888K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4C by 91.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,483K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,405K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K4C by 4.96% over the last quarter.

