Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of NRG Energy (BRSE:NRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of NRG Energy (BRSE:NRA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,695 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRA is 0.28%, an increase of 58.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 235,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 12,216K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,344K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 82.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,366K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,541K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 5.01% over the last quarter.

PEYAX - PUTNAM EQUITY INCOME FUND Shares holds 5,943K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,670K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,786K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,888K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 91.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,483K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,405K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRA by 4.96% over the last quarter.

