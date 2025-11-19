Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of MP Materials (MP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.22% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for MP Materials is $81.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.18 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 39.22% from its latest reported closing price of $58.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MP Materials is 934MM, an increase of 301.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,008 funds or institutions reporting positions in MP Materials. This is an increase of 218 owner(s) or 27.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MP is 0.27%, an increase of 22.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 150,515K shares. The put/call ratio of MP is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 14,861K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,861K shares , representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 121.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,204K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,464K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 30.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,207K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,127K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 23.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,466K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares , representing an increase of 81.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 435.00% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 3,375K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,860K shares , representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MP by 33.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.