Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Mosaic (LSE:0K3B) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Mosaic (LSE:0K3B) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.53% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mosaic is 33.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 25.68 GBX to a high of 46.99 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 36.53% from its latest reported closing price of 24.70 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mosaic is 12,686MM, an increase of 14.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K3B is 0.15%, an increase of 3.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 315,576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,133K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,312K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3B by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,507K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,449K shares , representing an increase of 22.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3B by 89.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,966K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,034K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3B by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,621K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,351K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3B by 8.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,597K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,345K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3B by 10.55% over the last quarter.

