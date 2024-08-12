Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Mondelez International (MDLZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Mondelez International (NasdaqGS:MDLZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.77% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International is $80.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.77% from its latest reported closing price of $69.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International is 34,260MM, a decrease of 4.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDLZ is 0.33%, an increase of 12.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 1,256,385K shares. The put/call ratio of MDLZ is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 59,842K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,154K shares , representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 84.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,339K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,728K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 12.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,930K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,236K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 32,497K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,291K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 29,559K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,406K shares , representing a decrease of 23.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDLZ by 28.42% over the last quarter.

Mondelez International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mondelēz International, Inc. empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

