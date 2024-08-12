Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Mondelez International (LSE:0R0G) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Mondelez International (LSE:0R0G) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.26% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mondelez International is 79.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 71.62 GBX to a high of 91.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 13.26% from its latest reported closing price of 69.76 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mondelez International is 36,241MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,031 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mondelez International. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R0G is 0.33%, an increase of 12.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 1,256,385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 59,842K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,154K shares , representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0G by 84.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,339K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,728K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0G by 12.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,930K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,236K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0G by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 32,497K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,291K shares , representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0G by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 29,559K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,406K shares , representing a decrease of 23.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R0G by 28.42% over the last quarter.

