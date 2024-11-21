Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Merus N.V. (MRUS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Merus N.V. (NasdaqGM:MRUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.07% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Merus N.V. is $89.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 108.07% from its latest reported closing price of $42.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merus N.V. is 82MM, an increase of 127.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merus N.V.. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 22.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRUS is 0.55%, an increase of 23.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.69% to 73,874K shares. The put/call ratio of MRUS is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,169K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,409K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares , representing an increase of 19.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,350K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 19.08% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,888K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares , representing an increase of 42.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 79.83% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 2,610K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRUS by 72.60% over the last quarter.

Merus N.V Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

