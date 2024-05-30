Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Medtronic (MDT) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.65% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Medtronic is 95.88. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.65% from its latest reported closing price of 81.49.

The projected annual revenue for Medtronic is 31,716MM, a decrease of 2.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

Medtronic Declares $0.69 Dividend

On March 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share ($2.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 22, 2024 received the payment on April 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.69 per share.

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medtronic. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDT is 0.55%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 1,263,407K shares. The put/call ratio of MDT is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,814K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,764K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,508K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,505K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 31,627K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,385K shares , representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 87.07% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,884K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,840K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,647K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,728K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDT by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Medtronic Background Information

Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

