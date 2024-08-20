Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of MediaAlpha (MAX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 20, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.17% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for MediaAlpha is $25.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 47.17% from its latest reported closing price of $17.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MediaAlpha is 694MM, an increase of 39.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 310 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediaAlpha. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 27.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAX is 0.28%, an increase of 30.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.11% to 57,301K shares. The put/call ratio of MAX is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

White Mountains Insurance Group holds 17,857K shares representing 32.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,857K shares , representing a decrease of 28.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 29.74% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,680K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,091K shares , representing a decrease of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 56.21% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,405K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares , representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 65.38% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 2,383K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing an increase of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,600K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares , representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 40.99% over the last quarter.

MediaAlpha Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MediaAlpha is a marketing technology company. It operates transparent and efficient exchange platforms that facilitate real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers of performance media. MediaAlpha has developed distinctive platform solutions for a range of insurance verticals, including auto, motorcycle, home, renter, health and life, and non-insurance verticals, including travel, education, personal finance and home services. MediaAlpha powers over 200 million transactions annually, representing more than $400 million in aggregate media spend.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.