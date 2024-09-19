Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.02% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is $101.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $166.95. The average price target represents an increase of 40.02% from its latest reported closing price of $72.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is 5,200MM, an increase of 67.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 746 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott Vacations Worldwide. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAC is 0.12%, an increase of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 34,268K shares. The put/call ratio of VAC is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 2,602K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares , representing an increase of 55.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 88.99% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 1,955K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,220K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 56.13% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,017K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 17.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,001K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAC by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.