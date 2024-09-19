Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Marriott International (MAR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Marriott International (NasdaqGS:MAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.12% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Marriott International is $248.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 4.12% from its latest reported closing price of $238.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Marriott International is 23,785MM, an increase of 267.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marriott International. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAR is 0.29%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 194,153K shares. The put/call ratio of MAR is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,125K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,617K shares , representing a decrease of 30.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 28.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,211K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,273K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 7.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,158K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,217K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,501K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,415K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAR by 86.15% over the last quarter.

Marriott International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.