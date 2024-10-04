Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of LivaNova (LIVN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of LivaNova (NasdaqGS:LIVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.22% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for LivaNova is $73.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.22% from its latest reported closing price of $53.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LivaNova is 1,134MM, a decrease of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.20%, an increase of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 67,069K shares. The put/call ratio of LIVN is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 5,981K shares representing 11.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,776K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,279K shares , representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 29.41% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,059K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 0.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,684K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,565K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares , representing an increase of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 2.00% over the last quarter.

LivaNova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.