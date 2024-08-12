Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Kraft Heinz (KHC) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Kraft Heinz (NasdaqGS:KHC) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.38% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kraft Heinz is $38.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.38% from its latest reported closing price of $35.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kraft Heinz is 26,974MM, an increase of 2.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,986 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kraft Heinz. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHC is 0.26%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 1,064,013K shares. The put/call ratio of KHC is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 325,635K shares representing 26.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 29,938K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,056K shares , representing an increase of 16.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 10.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,850K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,010K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 24,409K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,241K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 22,739K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,433K shares , representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Kraft Heinz Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Kraft Heinz Company is driving transformation, inspired by its Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything the company does. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, Kraft Heinz is committed to growing its iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. The company leverages its scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, the company is dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways.

