Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Kellanova (LSE:0R1R) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Kellanova (LSE:0R1R) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.71% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kellanova is 66.57 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 60.20 GBX to a high of 83.45 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.71% from its latest reported closing price of 73.73 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kellanova is 16,624MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kellanova. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R1R is 0.25%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 309,166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 51,220K shares representing 14.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,153K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1R by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 19,611K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,033K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1R by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,581K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,649K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R1R by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 6,959K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,658K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,892K shares , representing an increase of 26.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1R by 35.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.