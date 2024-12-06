Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.38% Upside

As of December 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is $312.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $370.65. The average price target represents an increase of 14.38% from its latest reported closing price of $273.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang LaSalle is 9,032MM, a decrease of 59.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,060 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang LaSalle. This is an increase of 133 owner(s) or 14.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.31%, an increase of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 54,517K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 2,665K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares , representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 10.12% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,900K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 21.06% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,551K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing a decrease of 30.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,503K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 23.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,484K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 20.40% over the last quarter.

Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

