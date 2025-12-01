Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Joby Aviation (JOBY) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.38% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Joby Aviation is $12.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $13.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Joby Aviation is 175MM, an increase of 671.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joby Aviation. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 13.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOBY is 0.50%, an increase of 20.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 509,111K shares. The put/call ratio of JOBY is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toyota Motor holds 128,454K shares representing 14.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 50,421K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,825K shares , representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 44.83% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 30,270K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,361K shares , representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 10.66% over the last quarter.

Intel holds 15,816K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,416K shares , representing a decrease of 16.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 67.55% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 14,333K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares , representing an increase of 77.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOBY by 522.72% over the last quarter.

