Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of iRhythm Technologies (LSE:0A7L) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of iRhythm Technologies (LSE:0A7L) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRhythm Technologies. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A7L is 0.21%, an increase of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.93% to 45,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,685K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,145K shares , representing an increase of 20.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7L by 20.44% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,494K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7L by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 2,126K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7L by 3.29% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,506K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,428K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7L by 1.36% over the last quarter.

