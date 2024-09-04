Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Invitation Homes (INVH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.90% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Invitation Homes is $39.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.90% from its latest reported closing price of $37.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Invitation Homes is 2,617MM, an increase of 3.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Invitation Homes. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVH is 0.45%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 683,047K shares. The put/call ratio of INVH is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 63,049K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,625K shares , representing a decrease of 15.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 39,607K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,992K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,715K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 20,471K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,565K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 44.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,352K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,319K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVH by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission, 'Together with you, it makes a house a home,' reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.