Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Insulet (BMV:PODD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Insulet (BMV:PODD) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,077K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,446K shares , representing a decrease of 22.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,251K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 58.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,222K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,203K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 5.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,950K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,869K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 43.29% over the last quarter.

