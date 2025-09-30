Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Innoviva (INVA) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Innoviva (NasdaqGS:INVA) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innoviva is $41.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 129.28% from its latest reported closing price of $18.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Innoviva is 318MM, a decrease of 14.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innoviva. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVA is 0.19%, an increase of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.94% to 91,404K shares. The put/call ratio of INVA is 2.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,761K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,557K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 1.75% over the last quarter.

PHSTX - PUTNAM GLOBAL HEALTH CARE FUND Shares holds 3,336K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,291K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,404K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,828K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,970K shares , representing a decrease of 40.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVA by 87.95% over the last quarter.

Sarissa Capital Management holds 2,816K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

