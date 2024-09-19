Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.98% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is $223.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $182.81 to a high of $266.70. The average price target represents an increase of 0.98% from its latest reported closing price of $220.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Worldwide Holdings is 11,010MM, an increase of 138.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLT is 0.41%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 283,397K shares. The put/call ratio of HLT is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 9,327K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,136K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 42.37% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 8,952K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,181K shares , representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,975K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,037K shares , representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 8.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,887K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,918K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,226K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,044K shares , representing a decrease of 11.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLT by 86.03% over the last quarter.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.