Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Healthpeak Properties (DOC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.48% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Healthpeak Properties is $20.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.48% from its latest reported closing price of $17.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Healthpeak Properties is 566MM, a decrease of 79.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthpeak Properties. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOC is 0.22%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 759,382K shares. The put/call ratio of DOC is 1.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,237K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,024K shares , representing an increase of 29.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 41.30% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 26,985K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,868K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 53.65% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,965K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,237K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 24,872K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,136K shares , representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 9.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,325K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,107K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOC by 21.98% over the last quarter.

