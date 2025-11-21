Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Greenbrier Companies (GBX) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.47% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Greenbrier Companies is $47.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.47% from its latest reported closing price of $42.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Greenbrier Companies is 3,746MM, an increase of 15.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 595 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greenbrier Companies. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBX is 0.10%, an increase of 16.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 38,804K shares. The put/call ratio of GBX is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,870K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,938K shares , representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 13.99% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,325K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 0.03% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,017K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares , representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 12.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 957K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 18.95% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 805K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing an increase of 42.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBX by 24.44% over the last quarter.

