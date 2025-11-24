Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Granite Construction (GVA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.09% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Granite Construction is $138.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents an increase of 33.09% from its latest reported closing price of $103.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Construction is 3,700MM, a decrease of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Construction. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVA is 0.23%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 76,642K shares. The put/call ratio of GVA is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 4,700K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares , representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 50.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,605K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 19.34% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,728K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,602K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 12.89% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,516K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares , representing a decrease of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 3.28% over the last quarter.

