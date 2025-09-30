Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Golar LNG (GLNG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Golar LNG (NasdaqGS:GLNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Golar LNG is $50.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.00% from its latest reported closing price of $40.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Golar LNG is 736MM, an increase of 173.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golar LNG. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNG is 0.53%, an increase of 8.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 94,007K shares. The put/call ratio of GLNG is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Naria holds 10,284K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 9,179K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,975K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 6.53% over the last quarter.

PointState Capital holds 2,808K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares , representing an increase of 33.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 72.41% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 2,767K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares , representing an increase of 41.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 95.55% over the last quarter.

Philosophy Capital Management holds 2,591K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares , representing an increase of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 18.12% over the last quarter.

