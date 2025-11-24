Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of GFL Environmental (GFL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.54% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for GFL Environmental is $54.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.77 to a high of $66.63. The average price target represents an increase of 20.54% from its latest reported closing price of $45.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GFL Environmental is 8,176MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in GFL Environmental. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFL is 0.52%, an increase of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.32% to 286,329K shares. The put/call ratio of GFL is 2.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners PE holds 35,338K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,298K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,442K shares , representing a decrease of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,596K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,095K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,225K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,607K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 86.78% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 8,443K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,365K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.