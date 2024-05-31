Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of GE HealthCare Technologies (NasdaqGS:GEHC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.65% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for GE HealthCare Technologies is 95.58. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.65% from its latest reported closing price of 78.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GE HealthCare Technologies is 20,624MM, an increase of 5.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,988 funds or institutions reporting positions in GE HealthCare Technologies. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEHC is 0.27%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 450,962K shares. The put/call ratio of GEHC is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 53,992K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,345K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 13.70% over the last quarter.

General Electric holds 30,531K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,581K shares , representing a decrease of 101.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 0.25% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 21,060K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,961K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,814K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,979K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 6.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,609K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,125K shares , representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEHC by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.