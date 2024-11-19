Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of GATX (GATX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of GATX (NYSE:GATX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for GATX is $146.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of $152.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GATX is 1,445MM, a decrease of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in GATX. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GATX is 0.16%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 42,986K shares. The put/call ratio of GATX is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 5,661K shares representing 15.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 4,558K shares representing 12.82% ownership of the company.

Earnest Partners holds 3,078K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,362K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,193K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATX by 75.77% over the last quarter.

GATX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GATX Corporation strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by its customers, its shareholders, its employees and the communities where GATX operates. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

