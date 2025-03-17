Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of FMC (BMV:FMC1) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of FMC (BMV:FMC1) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,336 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMC1 is 0.36%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.70% to 137,274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,081K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,060K shares , representing a decrease of 16.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 33.77% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares , representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 20.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,924K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 27.82% over the last quarter.

IHGIX - THE HARTFORD DIVIDEND AND GROWTH FUND holds 3,712K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,559K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares , representing an increase of 27.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 91.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.