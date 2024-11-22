Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.82% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Flutter Entertainment is $265.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $189.66 to a high of $394.33. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.82% from its latest reported closing price of $275.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Flutter Entertainment is 10,742MM, a decrease of 20.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flutter Entertainment. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 18.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLUT is 0.67%, an increase of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.68% to 183,685K shares. The put/call ratio of FLUT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,791K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,596K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 25.49% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,969K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,735K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 25.51% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 11,319K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,372K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 4.06% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 10,232K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,703K shares , representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 8.65% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,822K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,360K shares , representing an increase of 18.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLUT by 29.33% over the last quarter.

