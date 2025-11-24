Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.56% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ferrari N.V. is $488.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $397.92 to a high of $566.99. The average price target represents an increase of 25.56% from its latest reported closing price of $389.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ferrari N.V. is 6,440MM, a decrease of 9.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,299 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrari N.V.. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RACE is 0.49%, an increase of 4.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 74,778K shares. The put/call ratio of RACE is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 3,942K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,256K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 68.26% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,219K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,788K shares , representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 72.33% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,972K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,752K shares , representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 80.71% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,671K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing an increase of 38.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 53.69% over the last quarter.

Bank of Italy holds 2,463K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 1.13% over the last quarter.

