Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Essex Property Trust (ESS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.79% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Essex Property Trust is $288.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $204.02 to a high of $343.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.79% from its latest reported closing price of $302.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Essex Property Trust is 1,746MM, an increase of 1.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essex Property Trust. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESS is 0.36%, an increase of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 71,713K shares. The put/call ratio of ESS is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 5,029K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,022K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,737K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,621K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,592K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 11.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,030K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,017K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,870K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESS by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Essex Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ('Essex'), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ('REIT') that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

