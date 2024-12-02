Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Ero Copper (ERO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.12% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ero Copper is $24.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.53 to a high of $28.58. The average price target represents an increase of 61.12% from its latest reported closing price of $15.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ero Copper is 645MM, an increase of 39.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ero Copper. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERO is 0.54%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 76,009K shares. The put/call ratio of ERO is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,170K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 50.77% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 6,134K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,219K shares , representing a decrease of 17.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 30.06% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 5,711K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,473K shares , representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 43.65% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,701K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,719K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERO by 0.78% over the last quarter.

PRWAX - T. Rowe Price New America Growth Fund holds 4,778K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ero Copper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ero, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil and the Company owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

