Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Equity Residential (EQR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.98% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Equity Residential is $74.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.98% from its latest reported closing price of $75.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Residential is 3,012MM, an increase of 3.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Residential. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQR is 0.39%, an increase of 5.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.81% to 387,265K shares. The put/call ratio of EQR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 35,118K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,993K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,268K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 5.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,730K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,543K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 12.72% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 11,568K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,598K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 9.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,376K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,354K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Equity Residential Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

