Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of DexCom (XTRA:DC4) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of DexCom (XTRA:DC4) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.48% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for DexCom is 90,06 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 73,74 € to a high of 107,51 €. The average price target represents an increase of 20.48% from its latest reported closing price of 74,75 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for DexCom is 5,231MM, an increase of 26.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,818 funds or institutions reporting positions in DexCom. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC4 is 0.24%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 436,857K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 14,180K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,613K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 63.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,360K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,259K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,037K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,372K shares , representing a decrease of 19.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 22.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,858K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,573K shares , representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 10,523K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,644K shares , representing an increase of 27.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 25.84% over the last quarter.

