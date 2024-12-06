Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.09% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is $14.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.09% from its latest reported closing price of $15.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is 8,553MM, a decrease of 8.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.16%, an increase of 25.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 246,439K shares. The put/call ratio of CWK is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,894K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,080K shares , representing a decrease of 24.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 93.43% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 11,380K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,209K shares , representing an increase of 45.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 47.76% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 10,204K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,395K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 12.03% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,128K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,424K shares , representing an increase of 18.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 48.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,445K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,059K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 29.83% over the last quarter.

Cushman & Wakefield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

