Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:CRVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.50% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is $35.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 138.50% from its latest reported closing price of $15.04 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is 67MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corvus Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 28.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVS is 0.17%, an increase of 16.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 46,684K shares. The put/call ratio of CRVS is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,165K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners holds 3,276K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,875K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,454K shares , representing a decrease of 124.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 68.90% over the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 2,744K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company.

Vivo Capital holds 2,235K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.