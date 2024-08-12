Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Conagra Brands (LSE:0I2P) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Conagra Brands (LSE:0I2P) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.43% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Conagra Brands is 30.50 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 27.28 GBX to a high of 34.66 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1.43% from its latest reported closing price of 30.06 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Conagra Brands is 12,898MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conagra Brands. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I2P is 0.20%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 448,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 23,628K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,565K shares , representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I2P by 9.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,040K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,001K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I2P by 5.47% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 12,980K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,064K shares , representing a decrease of 16.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I2P by 19.55% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 12,488K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,218K shares , representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I2P by 4.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,047K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,670K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I2P by 5.87% over the last quarter.

