Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Cleveland-Cliffs (LSE:0I0H) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Cleveland-Cliffs (LSE:0I0H) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.91% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cleveland-Cliffs is 14.54 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.02 GBX to a high of 21.88 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from its latest reported closing price of 12.54 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs is 20,630MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,059 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I0H is 0.15%, an increase of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 414,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 25,894K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,520K shares , representing an increase of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0H by 11.01% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 22,869K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,401K shares , representing an increase of 50.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I0H by 64.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,662K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,061K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0H by 24.13% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 14,631K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,790K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0H by 25.03% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 11,969K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,346K shares , representing an increase of 30.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0H by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.