Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Clean Harbors (CLH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.36% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clean Harbors is $259.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.36% from its latest reported closing price of $217.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clean Harbors is 5,480MM, a decrease of 8.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Harbors. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLH is 0.35%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 59,971K shares. The put/call ratio of CLH is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,574K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,765K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 86.74% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 2,446K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing an increase of 40.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 40.78% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,160K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 63.83% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,072K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares , representing an increase of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 3.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,641K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLH by 9.81% over the last quarter.

