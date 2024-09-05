Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of CI&T (CINT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.54% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for CI&T is $7.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.26 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.54% from its latest reported closing price of $6.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CI&T is 3,642MM, an increase of 70.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in CI&T. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CINT is 0.07%, an increase of 18.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.04% to 11,141K shares. The put/call ratio of CINT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,282K shares representing 15.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares , representing an increase of 33.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 84.05% over the last quarter.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. holds 2,135K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares , representing an increase of 50.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 378.25% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 1,415K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 23.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 718K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 752K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINT by 64.44% over the last quarter.

Advent International holds 557K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CI&T Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 50+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 8 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for 5,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

