Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Choice Hotels International (CHH) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.94% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International is $129.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.94% from its latest reported closing price of $127.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Hotels International is 1,582MM, an increase of 104.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHH is 0.17%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.06% to 45,345K shares. The put/call ratio of CHH is 2.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 4,770K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,754K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,106K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,317K shares , representing an increase of 43.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 22.96% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 3,000K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,576K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares , representing an increase of 29.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 35.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,275K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Choice Hotels International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

