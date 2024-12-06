Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Cheesecake Factory (LSE:0A5B) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Cheesecake Factory (LSE:0A5B) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheesecake Factory. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A5B is 0.14%, an increase of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 61,774K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,985K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A5B by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,746K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A5B by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,712K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A5B by 36.74% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,000K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A5B by 13.09% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 2,000K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A5B by 5.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.