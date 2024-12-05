Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Cheesecake Factory (NasdaqGS:CAKE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.52% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cheesecake Factory is $49.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.52% from its latest reported closing price of $51.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cheesecake Factory is 3,856MM, an increase of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheesecake Factory. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAKE is 0.14%, an increase of 8.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.98% to 61,774K shares. The put/call ratio of CAKE is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,985K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,746K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,712K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 36.74% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,000K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 13.09% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 2,000K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares , representing a decrease of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAKE by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Cheesecake Factory Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. The company is culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. The Cheesecake Factory currently owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 27 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Its bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2020, the company were named to the FORTUNE Magazine '100 Best Companies to Work For®' list for the seventh consecutive year.

