Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of CF Industries Holdings (LSE:0HQU) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of CF Industries Holdings (LSE:0HQU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.27% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for CF Industries Holdings is 90.96 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 73.18 GBX to a high of 118.23 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.27% from its latest reported closing price of 75.63 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CF Industries Holdings is 6,852MM, an increase of 15.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,534 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Industries Holdings. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQU is 0.28%, an increase of 281.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 194,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,486K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,477K shares , representing a decrease of 18.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 16.32% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,792K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,567K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 20.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,468K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,564K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 91.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,456K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 6.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,710K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,725K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQU by 6.22% over the last quarter.

