Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CLDX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.12% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is $68.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 101.12% from its latest reported closing price of $33.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is 2MM, a decrease of 81.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.21%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.03% to 76,918K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,076K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,647K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 86.78% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,808K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares , representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,389K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 24.05% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,327K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,119K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,172K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 11.53% over the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Background Information



Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

