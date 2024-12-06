Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of CBRE Group (LSE:0HQP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of CBRE Group (LSE:0HQP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.92% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for CBRE Group is 143.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 116.15 GBX to a high of 168.00 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.92% from its latest reported closing price of 136.84 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for CBRE Group is 35,121MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,670 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBRE Group. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 7.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQP is 0.35%, an increase of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 351,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 14,099K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,958K shares , representing a decrease of 13.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQP by 6.51% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,243K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,444K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQP by 13.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,698K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,675K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQP by 31.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,889K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,741K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HQP by 31.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,658K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,602K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HQP by 32.03% over the last quarter.

