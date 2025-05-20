Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Cameco (TSX:CCO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Cameco (TSX:CCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.02% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cameco is $113.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.32 to a high of $130.54. The average price target represents an increase of 58.02% from its latest reported closing price of $71.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cameco is 2,681MM, a decrease of 18.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

Cameco Maintains 0.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.22%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCO is 0.46%, an increase of 5,172.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 332,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 16,472K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 0.33% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 14,969K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,846K shares , representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 59.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 14,048K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,088K shares , representing an increase of 28.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,302K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,261K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,519K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,346K shares , representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCO by 86.87% over the last quarter.

