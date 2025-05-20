Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Cameco (CCJ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.02% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cameco is $82.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 60.02% from its latest reported closing price of $51.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cameco is 2,237MM, a decrease of 32.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCJ is 0.46%, an increase of 22,248.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 332,741K shares. The put/call ratio of CCJ is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 16,472K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 0.33% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 14,969K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,846K shares , representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 59.16% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 14,048K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,088K shares , representing an increase of 28.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 18.90% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,302K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,261K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 14.28% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,519K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,346K shares , representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 86.87% over the last quarter.

Cameco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. The Company's tier-one operations have the licensed capacity to produce more than 53 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrates annually, backed by 455 million pounds of proven and probable mineral reserves (its share). The Company is also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion and fuel manufacturing services. Utilities around the world rely on company's nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. The Company is meeting the ever-increasing demand for clean baseload electricity while delivering safe, reliable solutions to today's clean-air crisis.

