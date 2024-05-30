Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Boston Scientific (BSX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.97% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boston Scientific is 83.95. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.97% from its latest reported closing price of 74.98.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Scientific is 14,584MM, a decrease of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSX is 0.49%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 1,496,886K shares. The put/call ratio of BSX is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 46,607K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,176K shares , representing a decrease of 22.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 86.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,132K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,024K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 8.26% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 37,948K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,906K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 11.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,918K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,764K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 33,289K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,441K shares , representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSX by 85.38% over the last quarter.

Boston Scientific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, The company advances science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare.

